Elon Musk claims Neuralink brain chip will allow humans to hear sounds beyond normal frequencies

Headlines

The Role That Changed My Life: Richa Chadha on how Fukrey gave her mainstream visibility...and also husband Ali Fazal

Viral Video: Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq settle their differences, shake hands and hug it out during IND vs AFG game

Asha Parekh reacts to Kangana Ranaut's claims about fake friendship in Bollywood: 'Woh kyun nahi dosti karti?'

Watch viral video: Delhi crowd bursts into “Kohli Kohli” chants when Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bat during IND vs AFG

Over 20,000 Indians stranded in war-torn Israel after Hamas attack; no information on casualties yet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral Video: Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq settle their differences, shake hands and hug it out during IND vs AFG game

The Role That Changed My Life: Richa Chadha on how Fukrey gave her mainstream visibility...and also husband Ali Fazal

Asha Parekh reacts to Kangana Ranaut's claims about fake friendship in Bollywood: 'Woh kyun nahi dosti karti?'

Fastest centuries in ODI World Cup 2023

Batters with most centuries in World Cup history

Batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Israel Hamas War: No place for residents after Israel declares war in Gaza, bombs homes

The Role That Changed My Life: Richa Chadha on how Fukrey gave her mainstream visibility...and also husband Ali Fazal

Asha Parekh reacts to Kangana Ranaut's claims about fake friendship in Bollywood: 'Woh kyun nahi dosti karti?'

The Vaccine War: Oscar Academy invites script of Vivek Agnihotri film to be featured in library's core collection

HomeTechnology

Technology

Elon Musk claims Neuralink brain chip will allow humans to hear sounds beyond normal frequencies

Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 but has only held one major public presentation. However, more details about Neuralink will be presented at an event on August 28

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2020, 05:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk has claimed that his new pet project Neuralink chip will allow users to hear sounds that previously were impossible to human ears.

Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 but has only held one major public presentation. However, more details about Neuralink will be presented at an event on August 28, reports independent.co.uk.

The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of artificial intelligence (AI), using a "sewing machine-like" device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.

Musk recently said that Neuralink`s brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly.

Musk confirmed the feature last month over an exchange with a Twitter user who asked: "If we implement Neuralink - can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature."

Musk replied with a simple, "yes".

He has also confirmed that the chip would be able to control hormone levels, which would have the potential to help with anxiety relief, among other things.

Musk has often criticized the over-reliance on AI and the potential danger it poses. He recently claimed that AI will be `vastly smarter` than any human and would overtake us by 2025.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Adventure Activities in Thailand: Thrills and excitement in your package

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar film holds well, earns Rs 4.22 crore in opening weekend

Meet richest cricketer in Pakistan ODI World Cup squad, owns Rs 8 crore car, no match for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni…

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One set to stream on Prime Video, but there's a twist

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE