Businessman and Web 3 enthusiast Yossy London emphasises the need for safe trading

Digital businessman and Web 3 enthusiast, Yossy London loves to educate newbies in the space. He feels that Web 3 is all set to revolutionise the world and technology as we see it but a lot depends on the education of the people working in the space everyday.

Yossy makes time out of his busy schedule to join Twitter Spaces, such as On Chain TV to educate newbies on the Web3 space. He shares thoughts on new and ongoing NFT projects but also makes sure that people don’t overextend themselves when it comes to safe trading, and also be aware of scammers. "Since we are still very early into the technology development on securities, there are a lot of people out there taking advantage of the system and people’s vulnerability," Yossy mentions.

The 38-year-old businessman has been running the business of event management in London West End Clubs for over 10 years. Yossy boasts of hosting A-lister celebrities like Paris Hilton, Rick Ross, Chris Rock and many others.

Yossy is also one of the founders of a leading content provider to the iGaming and Betting Industry. Being a Web 3 enthusiast, Yossy is leading the way in bridging iGaming Web2 with Web 3.

Yossy is extremely passionate about NFTs. His first NFT investment was the Inbetweeners project, which is backed by Justin Bieber. He currently holds seven 1/1s and a total of over 50 Inbetweeners NFTs. In fact, they recently made an announcement about an exciting partnership with Dolce & Gabbana.

He acquired his first Bored Ape (BAYC #247) within 3 months in the Web3 space, his 2nd (BAYC #3533) shortly after. Now he is searching for his 3rd, while holding dozens of other Yuga Labs assets such as various MAYC, BAKC, KODAs, Otherdeeds and $APE, as well as Meebits as part of Yuga Labs acquiring Larva Labs, which was a significant first big M&A move in the NFT industry.

Yossy has also entered prestige Blue Chip projects, such as Proof Collective, Gents Croquet Club, World of Women, as well as other various projects.

