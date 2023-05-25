Apple store selling smart travel mug with tracking feature for Rs 16542, allows you set drinking temperature

Apple selling smart mug

Apple iPhone, AirPods and iPad are few of the most popular things sold on Apple stores and apart from this, the cupertino-based tech giant also sells a range of accessories that go along with its devices. Apple is now selling Ember's temperature-controlled Travel Mug 2+ on its official online store. The temperature controlled smart travel mug was launched earlier this year and recently it got support for the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac which allows users to track the location of the mug right from their device. The smart travel mug on the Apple store is currently priced at $199.95 (Rs 16,542).

Ember Travel Mug 2+ allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink. The built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 3 hours, or all day with the included charging coaster. And you can easily locate your Ember Travel Mug 2+ with the Apple Find My app.

It is worth noting that products sold through Apple’s website that do not bear the Apple brand name are serviced and supported exclusively by their manufacturers in accordance with terms and conditions packaged with the products. Apple’s Limited Warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple branded, even if packaged or sold with Apple products.