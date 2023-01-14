Apple’s ‘most-selling’ iPhone available under Rs 17,000 in Flipkart Republic Day sale, check details

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models till date and you can buy one for yourself at a massive discount in the Flipkart Republic Day sale that begins today (January 14). The Apple iPhone 11 was the ‘highest-selling’ smartphone globally of 2020 and it was discontinued by Apple after the launch of iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 11 was available as an affordable iPhone option until a few months ago until Apple pulled the plug on the device as it was eating up the sales of Apple iPhone SE 3. The Apple iPhone 11 is a pretty decent smartphone with good camera and performance. It is the last flagship Apple iPhone model to feature round edges. Apple iPhone 11 was launched in India in 2019 along with Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. At that time, the Apple iPhone 11 was priced at Rs 64,900 but in the Flipkart Republic Day sale, you can get Apple iPhone 11 under Rs 17,000.

Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 37,999 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale and the ecommerce platform is offering 10% cashback up to Rs 1,000 on a Citi Bank and ICICI Bank cards which means that you can get Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 36,999. In addition to this, you can also get up to 20,000 off on Apple iPhone 11 if you have an old smartphone to exchange, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 16,999

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. It is currently one of the most affordable iPhone available in the market. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front. Apple iPhone 11 received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian festival sale.