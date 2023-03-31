Search icon
Apple reportedly working on MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display

Earlier this month, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air devices will feature an M3 chip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Apple

Apple is reportedly working on a MacBook Air model which will feature a 13.4-inch OLED display, a media report said.

The information came from display analyst Ross Young who claimed that the new model will come with a slightly smaller display as compared to the existing MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch LCD panel, reports MacRumors.

According to Young, the MacBook Pro will not likely get an OLED display until 2026, when the company's supply chain is anticipated to have enough capacity to produce notebook-optimized OLED displays.

Until then, suppliers are expected to be focused on OLED displays for tablets, such as the iPad Pro.

In December last year, Young had said that the iPhone maker was planning to launch the MacBook Air and 11.1-inch or 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air devices will feature an M3 chip.

