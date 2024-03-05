Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, a DU graduate, who quit high-paying job to build Rs 23000 crore company from scratch

Apple launches new MacBook Air with M3 chip in India, 13-inch model price starts at just Rs…

Meet man, an IIT graduate, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, got fired within a year, now wants over Rs 1000 crore…

Meet woman who built Rs 1400 crore company with just 2 sewing machines, today is India's richest...

Electoral Bonds: SBI moves SC seeking extension of time till June 30 to submit details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, a DU graduate, who quit high-paying job to build Rs 23000 crore company from scratch

Apple launches new MacBook Air with M3 chip in India, 13-inch model price starts at just Rs…

Meet man, an IIT graduate, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, got fired within a year, now wants over Rs 1000 crore…

6 uncapped Indian players to score century in IPL

9 inspirational messages by Katrina Kaif

Vegetables that help reduce high cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Ram Charan's makeup artiste walks out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'disrespectful' remark, RRR star's fans fume

Randeep Hooda says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will counter ‘decades of propaganda’ against VD Savarkar

Meet actor who left home at 17, lived in chawl, wanted to kill himself after rejections, is now OTT king, earns...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple launches new MacBook Air with M3 chip in India, 13-inch model price starts at just Rs…

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 114,900 and Rs 104,900 for education, and the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

article-main
Apple MacBook Air with M3
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple has launched a new MacBook Air with the powerful M3 chip in India. Available in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, the devices feature a thin and light design, up to 18 hours of battery life, Liquid Retina display and new capabilities. With M3, MacBook Air is up to 60 percent faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air, the company said in a statement.

The new capabilities include support for up to two external displays and up to two times faster Wi-Fi than the previous generation. Customers can now order the new MacBook Air with M3 and it will arrive on March 8.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 114,900 and Rs 104,900 for education, and the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education. Both are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colours.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip now starts at Rs 99,900 and Rs 89,900 for education, informed the company.

Featuring a powerful 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory, the new MacBook Air supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

MacBook Air supports cloud-based solutions, enabling users to run powerful productivity and creative apps that tap into the power of AI, such as Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, Canva, and Adobe Firefly, said the company.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today ahead of LS polls

DNA Explainer: Why are Pakistani flight attendants missing after landing in Canada?

Aviation Ministry introduces India’s first helicopter emergency medical service, check details

After 8 summonses, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal agrees to appear before ED

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE