Apple iPhones may turn into smart home display with iOS 17 update

Apple iPhone

Apple has announced the schedule of WWDC 2023 and at the annual event, the tech giant will showcase the much awaited iOS 17 update for iPhone users. Over the last few weeks, we have seen several reports suggesting what the iOS 17 will look like and the features it may bring. In a recent report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple is planning to add a new feature that will turn locked iPhones into smart home-style displays.

The analyst believes that the phone's interface will display information like calendar appointments, weather, and notifications when it's locked and placed horizontally. Gurman also mentioned that the interface will work similarly to smart home devices from Google and Amazon.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the feature will utilise a dark background and bright text combination, enhancing readability even from a distance.

While Gurman claims that Apple is working on bringing this smart home feature to the iPad, he points out that the company doesn't introduce features to iPads as quickly as it does to the iPhone, since iPhone's lock screen widgets aren't yet available on iPads.

The report further said that the tech giant is planning to introduce significant changes to the iPhone's Wallet app with iOS 17 and will add enhancements to its location services.

Meanwhile, Apple has released iOS 16.5 software update to all users with a new feature -- 'sports tab' in its News app. The new iOS 16.5 is available for iPhone 8 and later.

The new tab serves as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on users' favourite sports teams. (with inputs from IANS)