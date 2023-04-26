Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 44,749 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 45,151 off

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Plus marked the return of the ‘Plus’ model in the company’s portfolio last year. Apple discontinued the Plus model with the Apple iPhone 8 series but after a few years, the model was revived as the replacement of the ‘mini’ model in the lineup. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Apple iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The other variants of the smartphone with 256GB and 512GB of storage are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900 respectively. However, Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available at just Rs 44,749 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 45,151 discount. The iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge. It supports a new crash detection feature as well.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 77,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 11,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get Rs ₹4000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 73,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 29,250 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 44,749 in the Flipkart sale.