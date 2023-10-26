Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 24,599 on Flipkart after Rs 40,400 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus finally got the attention it deserved after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus. Apple iPhone 15 series made its debut last month and the Apple iPhone 15 Plus is getting comparatively more attention than its predecessor. Due to the phenomenal response of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Plus is gaining customer’s response in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus price in India now starts at Rs 79,900. Currently, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available at just Rs 24,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 40,400 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 64,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 14,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1250 off on Kotak Bank, SBI and RBL Bank credit card transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 63,749. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 39,150 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 24,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 44,400 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery.