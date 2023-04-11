Search icon
Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 36,999 in Flipkart sale after a Rs 42,901 discount, check details

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is the cheapest model in Apple's current flagship lineup that also includes Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. As Apple is slowly heading towards its next flagship series, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. The Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 36,999 in Flipkart sale after a Rs 42,901 discount. Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing at Rs 70,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off. In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get Rs 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions. 

Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 42,901 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz initially due to the similarities and price difference with Apple iPhone 13 but as the prices dropped, the Apple iPhone 14 sales recorded a surge.

