Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 1849 in Flipkart sale after Rs 56150 off ahead of Valentine’s Day, there’s a catch…

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 1849 after Rs 56150 off in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Apple iPhone 14 has been the best selling iPhone model for more than a year and it can be bought at the lowest ever price on Flipkart right now. If you are planning to buy a great Valentine’s Day gift and you are on a budget, the Apple iPhone 14 in the Flipkart sale is a deal to steal. To recall, the Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 1849 after Rs 56150 off in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart after Rs 11,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1250 off on BOBCARD EMI transactions,, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 56,749. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 54,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 1,849 in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 14 received a tremendous response and was the best-seller in the festive season. Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales.