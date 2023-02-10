Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 36,999 in Flipkart Valentine’s Day Deal after Rs 32,901 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date and over the last few months, the former Apple flagship has received tremendous sales. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone 13 was one of the highest selling smartphones and right ahead of Valentine’s Day, the smartphone is available at a huge discount in the Flipkart sale. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions during the Valentine’s Day sale. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 59,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 36,999 in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. Apple iPhone 13 is almost identical to the current flagship Apple iPhone 14 in terms of design and specifications but there is a huge difference among the two when it comes to price. If you wish to buy an Apple iPhone 14 but you are on a budget then you can easily consider the Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.