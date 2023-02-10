Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 36,999 in Flipkart Valentine’s Day Deal after Rs 32,901 discount, check details

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 36,999 in Flipkart Valentine’s Day Deal after Rs 32,901 discount, check details
Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date and over the last few months, the former Apple flagship has received tremendous sales. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone 13 was one of the highest selling smartphones and right ahead of Valentine’s Day, the smartphone is available at a huge discount in the Flipkart sale. The Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions during the Valentine’s Day sale. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 59,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 36,999 in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. Apple iPhone 13 is almost identical to the current flagship Apple iPhone 14 in terms of design and specifications but there is a huge difference among the two when it comes to price. If you wish to buy an Apple iPhone 14 but you are on a budget then you can easily consider the Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' features on Cadbury billboard, know her dad's emotional connection to it
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.