Technology

Apple announces new project in India, not linked to iPhone, iPad, Mac but…

According to the company, this initiative aims to boost the development of renewable energy projects across the country.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Apple
Renewable energy company CleanMax on Wednesday said that it has partnered with Apple to accelerate renewable energy adoption in India.

As part of the collaboration, CleanMax has successfully installed 14.4 megawatts of rooftop solar installations across six industrial sites in the country.

These installations are expected to reduce approximately 207,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions over their entire operational life.

“Our mission is to be a sustainability partner to corporates, and we consider this joint venture (JV) to be a big milestone in our journey,” Kuldeep Jain, MD of CleanMax, said in a statement.

“The growing interest from other consumer brands in such joint ventures is a positive sign of the shift towards sustainability,” he added.

According to the company, this initiative aims to boost the development of renewable energy projects across the country.

The partnership is grounded in an innovative business model, where the environmental benefits accruing from the financed projects will assist Apple in addressing the emissions associated with its corporate operations in the country.

“We’re racing toward our ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal while taking on the long-term work to transform electrical grids and restore watersheds to build a cleaner future for all,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

