Apple AirPods Pro with touch-screen display may launch soon, company files patent

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple iPhone is the most popular product of the Cupertino based tech giant but before the smartphone gained popularity, Apple iPods revolutionised the way people listen to music on the go. But with the rise of smartphones, the iPod’s reign came to a slow end but it looks like Apple may soon revive the culture of iPods with future AirPods. According to a report by PatentlyApple, Apple has filed a patent for a possible redesign of the Apple AirPods Pro case that will probably work as a replacement for iPod. The patent application shows an Apple AirPods Pro case with touch display that will allow users to use Siri to call-up apps like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Maps and more.

The patent shows the case with a touch-sensitive display, graphical user interface (GUI), processors or sets of instructions stored in the memory for performing multiple functions. “ In some embodiments, the user interacts with the GUI primarily through finger contacts and gestures on the touch-sensitive surface or an Apple Pencil.” the report reads.

As per the report, Apple filed the patent back in September 2022 and it was published by the U.S. Patent Office this week. As of now, we haven’t heard any rumours about such a product from any tipsters but Apple is well known to keep its products under wraps.