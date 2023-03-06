Search icon
Android, iOS users can now easily remove object, person from any image

Magic Eraser can be found in the editor's "Suggestions" or "Tools" tabs. Users can undo removals at any time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Google Magic Eraser

Google Pixel 6 came with a new camera tool called Magic Eraser that allows users to detect distractions in the pictures, such as photo-bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them. Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase and the tool will make them disappear. Until now, the camera feature was only available to a limited number of Pixel devices but last month Google announced that it has started to roll out its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos for Google One subscribers. Now, Google has revealed that its Magic Eraser is now available on all Pixel phones and for any Google One (cloud storage service) subscriber, including those on iOS.

Magic Eraser first appeared on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in 2021, followed by the 6a and then the Pixel 7 series, according to 9to5Google. The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them.

Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase and the tool will make them disappear.

In addition, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in photos to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo -- putting the focus on what matters.

Magic Eraser can be found in the editor's "Suggestions" or "Tools" tabs. Users can undo removals at any time.

Moreover, the report mentioned that with Photos 6.25 and a Google One subscription, Magic Eraser seems available on Samsung devices, iPhones (version 6.26), and iPads.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is rolling out a new feature on its note-taking service 'Google Keep' that will allow users to "pin" a note or list to their home screen on Android devices. (with inputs from IANS)

