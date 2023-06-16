Search icon
Amazon Prime Lite, cheaper version of Prime launched in India, check price, how to sign up, benefits

Members of Amazon Prime Lite will get free two-day delivery in addition to normal delivery. The subscription price is Rs 999 in India. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Amazon Prime Lite, cheaper version of Prime launched in India, check price, how to sign up, benefits
Representational Image

Amazon Prime Lite, a cheaper version of the regular Amazon Prime has been launched in India by Amazon to increase its subscriber base in India.  The membership looks to be available to users again, after previously being restricted to a small number of people in the nation.

In contrast to the regular Prime membership, the Prime Lite subscription offers a single annual plan. Let’s compare Amazon Prime prices with Amazon Prime Lite. Amazon Prime offers an annual subscription at Rs 1,499 in India whereas Amazon Prime Lite offers an annual subscription at Rs 999. 

As there are no quarterly or monthly plans, customers must spend Rs 999 for a whole year.

Regular Amazon Prime has a Rs 299 monthly membership fee and a Rs 599 quarterly membership fee.

What are the other differences between Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Lite?
Prime Lite and Amazon Prime both offer similar advantages with a few slight differences. Prime Lite members can receive their orders to eligible addresses in one or two days with no expedited shipping. No minimum purchase amount is necessary, according to Amazon, for free standard delivery.

Members of the plan will also be entitled to 'No-Rush' shipping to eligible addresses and will earn a payback of Rs 25. On purchases made on the Amazon India website with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, Prime Lite members will receive 5% cash back. 

Amazon Music and Videos are accessible to regular Prime members. Members of Prime Lite receive the same advantages, but Prime Video streaming quality suffers. Users have unrestricted access to HD video streaming across two devices. While up to six devices can watch 4K simultaneously for standard Prime subscribers. 

Amazon claims that Prime Videos will have advertisements, making them less expensive. However, Amazon has not clarified how the advertisements will be shown. There is always the option to bypass the adverts that are shown at the start of shows or films on Prime Videos with a standard membership.

How to purchase Amazon Prime Lite?
A 12-month subscription to Amazon Prime Lite can be purchased for 999. Visit the Amazon app for iOS and Android or the Amazon India website to sign up for the new Prime Lite plan.

