After iPhone, Apple to reportedly shift AirPods production to India

Apple AirPods

Apple started to manufacture iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE 2 and currently the tech giant manufactures iPhone SE 3, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 in India. Now as per a latest report, Apple is also planning to manufacture the AirPods and Beats headphones in the country. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple has asked its suppliers to move some production of AirPods to India for the first time.

"The move is part of Apple`s gradual diversification from China, as it looks to lower the risk of supply chain disruptions stemming from the country's strict zero-Covid policy and tensions with the US," the report reads

Nikkei Asia suggests that Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in the country and it also plans to produce AirPods too. For those who are unaware, AirPods are second to iPhone in terms of shipment volume for Apple.

As of now, the Apple AirPods are manufactured in Vietnam and China. The Beats headphones from the company are produced in Vietnam.

The company recently started to manufacture Apple iPhone 14 in India which will soon be shipped to Europe as well. Industry analysts predict that at this pace, Apple may also start manufacturing the Apple iPhone 15 in India at the same time in China.

JP Morgan analysis suggests that Apple will likely shift 5% of its new iPhone 14 production to India by the end of this year, and 25% by 2025. Buoyed by the ease-of-doing business and friendly local manufacturing policies, Apple’s `Make in India` iPhones will potentially account for close to 85 percent of its total iPhone production for the country this year.