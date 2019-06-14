Youth Boxing Nationals: Services boys crowned champions, Haryana dominates girls section

Services were crowned boys champions while Haryana girls dominated the final day with five gold medals in the 3rd Youth Boxing Nationals here Thursday.

Services scripted a whitewash among boys, finishing their campaign with an impressive 10 medals -- 9 gold and 1 bronze -- while Haryana were too good for their opponents in lower weight categories in the girl's event to end with five gold, two silver and one bronze.

Services collected 69 points to be declared best team of the tournament while Haryana girls topped with 46 points.

It was a dominating show by the Services boxers, led by their frontline boxers of 2018 Youth World bronze medalist Bhavesh Khattimnani (52kg), Harsh Chaudhury (75kg) and Lakshya Chahar (81kg) as they got unanimous verdicts while Vijaydeep (69kg) ensured the top spot with a split decision.

The only category where no Services boxer featured was the 91Kg, where Harsh Gill of Haryana won the gold after getting the better of Harsh Rana from Delhi, who had to settle for the silver.

In the girl's category, Minakshi (51kg) gave Haryana a strong start after winning the battle of nerves in an intense encounter against Sandeep Kaur of Punjab as the referees tipped the verdict 3:2 in favour of the Haryana pugilist.

Poonam extended Haryana's lead without breaking much sweat to secure a unanimous 5:0 win over top contender Rajasthan's Arshi Khanan in the 54 kg summit clash. Rajasthan also put up a great show by finishing with 6 medals -- 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

Punjab and Manipur secured their lone gold in the finals through Komal (81kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) respectively.

Haryana boys won nine medals, including one gold to secure the second position while Delhi made it to the third spot with 2 silver.