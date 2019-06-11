Youth Boxing National Championship: Four SSCB boxers reach semifinals

Four SSCB boxers, including world youth bronze medallist Bhavesh Khittimani, progressed to the semifinals of the 3rd Youth National Boxing Championships in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.
Bhavesh packed a flurry of punches on Manipur's Bhimjit Singh Heikrujam to conclude his bout with a unanimous nod from the judges in the 52 kg.
Selay Soy (46-49kg), L Bilotson Singh (56kg) and Ajay Kumar (60kg) are the other three SSCB boxers to make it to the last four. While three boxers from Haryana, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Assam reached the last four, it was young Sikkimese boxer Krishna Kailash Roy who stole the show in the lightweight category.
Kailash defeated his opponent from West Bengal on points as he sailed into the semi-final.
In the girl's category, Haryana continued their dominance on day four with four pugilists qualifying for the semi-finals followed by three boxers from Uttar Pradesh.
Manipur's Babyrojisana Chanu continued her sublime run in the tournament, this time getting the better of Uttar Pradesh's Aprajita Mani with a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the fly weight category. Haryana's Poonam (54kg) proved too strong for her Manipuri opponent Thotyolo, who was left flustered with a flurry of punches and the referee had to stop the contest in the final round.