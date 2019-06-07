Headlines

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Live streaming, time in IST and where to watch it

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah is set to host the WWE Super Showdown 2019 on Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2019, 11:24 PM IST

The WWE Super Showdown 2019 is set to take place on June 7th from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Friday. This wrestling megaevent previously took place in Melbourne last October.

This professional wrestling WWE Network and pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is under the production of WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands, will bring in the second WWE event promoted by the Super Showdown chronology. 

Where can I watch the WWE Super ShowDown 2019?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2019will be Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can also be used for watching this event live on the official WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles. In India, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six Channels will be broadcasting this live event exclusively. 

What is the WWE Super ShowDown 2019 watch card for the show? 

Undertaker, Goldberg to clash for the first time ever at WWE Super ShowDown

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Intercontinental Champion "the Demon" Finn Balor vs. Andrade

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

The Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

 

