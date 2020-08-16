WWE SummerSlam: Mandy Rose trolls 'bald daddy' Sonya Deville, challenges her in 'Hair vs Hair' match

After the catastrophic match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules for “An eye for an eye” contest, WWE now has one more exciting contest alike it.

This week on August 23 SmackDown Live will see Mandy Rose take on her former best friend Sonya Deville in a “Hair vs Hair” match at SummerSlam.

Rose had even thanked Deville for reminding her that she is much more than a pretty face when she attacked her two weeks ago and cut her hair.

Rose then went on to throw a challenge for the two to meet at SummerSlam. Later in the show, Deville stated she was surprised by Rose’s challenge.

Calling Rose weak-minded, Deville went on to say, "That being said, I don't think you have it in you. I think your weak-minded, I think you put a bandaid on those insecurities and I think you're going to break under the pressure, I think my aggression and intensity is going to overwhelm you. I'm gonna win."

Rose was quick to hit back and called her out for her hypocrisy and refer Deville as a 'bald daddy' and said, "You keep talking about insecurities, don't u think ur the one with all the insecurities? You came after your best friend first bc why? She was getting more attention? You're delusional. At least ur new nickname will actually make sense now #BaldDaddy"

"You think you saw a different side of Mandy two weeks ago? Oh hunny you ain't seen nothing yet. Trust me when I tell you I will end you at Summerslam and finally shut your annoying ass once and for all."

As for the clash, these two old friends will collide at the same time in the ring at SummerSlam. Not just that, current MITB winner Otis will also be present at ringside in this match to support his beloved Mandy Rose.