WWE SummerSlam 2020: Location reportedly revealed as Vince McMahon wants fans in attendance

While WWE SummerSlam is all set to take place later this month, no definitive location for hosting the event has been spoken about.

However, there are talks about it being held outside of the Performance Center. While WWE hasn't confirmed a location yet, it has been reported that Vince McMahon wants fans in attendance.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had reported that Atlantic City could be the location for WWE SummerSlam 2020.

"Right now, Atlantic City, but we'll see. They want to...Vince wants to be out of Florida, wants a different location. I don't know about fans," Sportskeeda Wrestling reported.

Meltzer also added that McMahon wants fans, but there has been no confirmation if fans will be allowed to attend. "Maybe they can get fans in New Jersey. Maybe that's the idea. Maybe they can do fans with social distancing. Vince really wants fans at Summerslam this year. So, that's the key".

When asked about whether WWE can get fans to attend at short notice, Meltzer said: "Yeah, if it's 2,000 people they can get it snapping their fingers. You know what I mean? If it was15,000 people it might be difficult. But 2,000... You know, if they are going to be set up for a couple thousand, too bad. I don't know... If they had it solved, it should have been announced tonight.

"So, they obviously don't have it solved. Because this is not something that you... Do you know what I mean? They may not be selling tickets also. But if they are selling tickets, they are already late on the build. So maybe they're not even selling tickets, maybe they just want a different look of the location than building. So, I don't know... It should all be finalised".

The location for the WWE SummerSlam 2020 has not been confirmed and if nothing is arranged, it will be held at the Performance Center in Orland, Florida.