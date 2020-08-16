'World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi': Amit Shah after MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket after the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman announces his retirement from international cricket.

On Saturday (August 15), taking to Instagram, the wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Reacting to this, Amit Shah took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts on how world cricket will miss Dhoni's helicopter shots.

"@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come," Shah said.

"Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!" Shah further claimed.

.@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

Minutes after Dhoni's retirement, Suresh Raina also announced that he is retiring from international cricket.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.