Women's T20 Cricket in, Shooting and Archery out at 2022 Commonwealth Games

India is likely to lose out on a lot of medals after Shooting was not included in the list of games featuring at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Archery will also miss out after appeals for these games to be included in the CWG 2020.

However, Women's Twenty20 cricket is on course to be among three news sports to be added at these Commonwealth Games. Beach volleyball and Para-table tennis are on the programme as all three sports were approved by the executive board of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Shooting has been part of every Commonwealth Games since 1966 - bar the 1970 Games in Edinburgh. Final confirmation on the three recommended sports depends on a vote by the CGF's 71 member associations, with an announcement expected in the next six weeks.