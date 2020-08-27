When I was recommended for Khel Ratna, I started crying: Rani Rampal

Headlines

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

This is the highest grossing adult-rated Indian film, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

5 health benefits of eating green chilly

10 foods for gut health and digestion

Diabetes: 7 Indian desserts with low sugar content

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

This is the highest grossing adult-rated Indian film, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

This SRK film was put on hold, released only after Darr, actor turned distributor himself; it's not Anjaam, Trimurti

HomeSports

Sports

When I was recommended for Khel Ratna, I started crying: Rani Rampal

Rani Rampal became the first women hockey player to be honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award and she revealed that the moment she got news that she was nominated, the Indian women’s hockey skipper broke the news to her father and started crying with joy. Rampal now wants to focus on getting an Olympic medal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2020, 03:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rani Rampal, the India women’s hockey team skipper, has achieved almost everything in her life. Her performances in the 2018 Asian Games and in the Olympic qualifiers against the USA in Bhubaneswar enhanced her reputation. India were very unlucky to miss out onfhte gold medal in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games but they redeemed themselves by beating the USA and securing their berth in the Tokyo Olympics. However, with the coronavirus pandemic postponing the games to 2021, the India women’s hockey team are currently in Bangalore at the Sports of Authority of India camp.

Rampal’s achievements have earned her the Arjuna Award as well as the Bhim award from her state of Haryana. In addition to the Khel Ratna, Rampal has won most of the awards. Now, Rampal is dreaming of only one more award and that is the Olympic medal. Rampal, who has featured in 241 internationals in her 12-year career, believes that the team can secure a podium finish in Tokyo next year.

'Crying' on getting the award

Rani Rampal had endured a torrid time at the start of her career but she showed immense strength and boosted Indian hockey. With every passing year, the team developed a core and Rani Rampal was at the forefront. When she got the Khel Ratna recommendation, she cried and broke the news to her father.

“It (Khel Ratna) was something I desperately wanted and that’s why I applied. But when the announcement was made, I couldn’t believe. It’s a dream come true, and that’s why I got carried away and started crying while talking to my father. He has seen the worst in life and really worked hard to make ends meet for our family,” Rampal said.

With several members of the men’s hockey team testing positive for the coronavirus, Rampal has assured that the women’s team is safe and following all the protocols that is necessary.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Eye flu: How to identify which kind of conjunctivitis you have? Know types and treatment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises his Telangana counterpart KCR for his work in irrigation sector

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt's first look as 'Big Bull' in Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh film impresses fans

Wordle 771 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE