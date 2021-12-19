BWF World Championship 2021 Final: When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew LIVE

BWF World Championships 2021 Live Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men’s singles category in Huelva. In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted for one hour and nine minutes.

Kidambi Srikanth will now look to create more history when he takes on Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the summit clash.

As for Sen, he had to settle for a bronze medal. Only two other men had earlier won medals at the World Championships — Prakash Padukone (1983, bronze), and B Sai Praneeth (2019, bronze).

A look at when and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Final:

When is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew will take place on December 19, Sunday.

Where is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew will be held at Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.

What time does the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew start?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST. However, the time may get extended depending on the course of action on the final day.

Where to watch the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew will be telecast on Star Sports Network, with LIVE streaming on Disney + Hotstar.