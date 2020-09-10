WATCH: Indian women's football team led by goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan groove to 'Savage Love'

With TikTok banned in India, fans are making videos and taking up different challenges on Instagram. The song 'Savage Love' by American singer Jason Derulo was also trending on social media for its dance moves.

Now taking it to another level - from their respective homes - are the Indian women's football team. Led by Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan - the ladies can be seen grooving to the song.

Aditi Chauhan posted the video on her Instagram and captioned it, "Here's something from the whole Ind WNT to all our supporters".

WATCH:

As for the Indian women's football team, their present ranking according to FIFA Women's World Rankings is 57 and 13th among the Asian countries.

The U-17 Women’s World Cup which was originally scheduled for November has been postponed to February-March next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The camp for the girls will start from October 15 in Jharkhand, All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said.