Watch: Hardik Pandya scolds helper for serving jalebis during an IPL ad shoot, video goes viral

The video garnered thousands of views online. Many users also commented saying that it looks scripted.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 07:31 PM IST

A clip of India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya getting frustrated over a helper during an ad shoot for IPL 2024 is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the Mumbai Indians skipper can be seen scolding a helper who served jalebis, dholka. 

He can be heard rejecting the food, emphasizing that it’s unhealthy and not good for his fitness. While sitting on a chair, seemingly reading the script of the ad shoot, Hardik lost his calm over the crew member and said, “What is this? How am I supposed to eat jalebi, and dhokla? I have to maintain my fitness, How can I eat this?"

The helper who brought the food for Pandya said, “Adjust a little for today, sir.” 

In reaction, Pandya frustratingly says, “Brother, I can’t adjust. Where is my chef and my nutritionist?” 

He further said, “How am I supposed to handle this? What is this? Tell the director that this won't work.” 

The video garnered thousands of views online. Many users also commented saying that it looks scripted.

“Nothing just a PR Stunt,” a user said.

“Looks scripted!”, another user commented.

Meanwhile, fans can’t wait to see Hardik Pandya’s comeback in IPL 2024, starting from March 22. Pandya keeps on providing major updates about his fitness on Instagram, posting videos of an intense workout session in the gym.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since he suffered an ankle injury during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. 

Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for the 17th edition of IPL. Pandya who was initially retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 was traded to Mumbai Indians.

Pandya's return to MI with whom he won four IPL trophies (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) was itself a big celebration for the fans. 

With the star all-rounder’s new responsibility as a captain, he has also brought an end to Rohit Sharma’s ten-year stint as an MI skipper who led the team to record five IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

 

 

