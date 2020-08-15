WATCH: Alphonso Davies tears Nelson Semedo apart as Bayern Munich thump Barcelona 8-2

German giants Bayern Munich outclassed Barcelona during their 8-2 win in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday (local time).

The record Bundesliga champions' merciless and relentless counterattacking football helped them secure their spot in the semifinal of the tournament.

One of Bayern's star performers on the night was Canadian wingback Alphonso Davies, who pocked the mighty Lionel Messi for an entire 90 minutes.

The pacy 19-year-old uses his lightning speed to dominate his opponents as he managed to do exactly that to help Bayern score their 5th goal on the night.

In the second half of the match, Davies picked up the ball on the left-hand side of Barca's territory and decided to go on one of his trademark runs.

The left-wingback completely humiliated Barcelona's Nelson Semedo with his quick footwork before taking him on and leaving him behind to setup Joshua Kimmich for an easy tap-in.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

19 years old and humiliating Barcelona at the biggest stage, Alphonso Davies. pic.twitter.com/nBsr8s3lAd — Galu (@PSGalu) August 14, 2020

Barcelona ended up conceding eight goals in a match for the first time since 1946 as they bowed out of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich scored four goals in the first half, and score four more in the second half to progress to the semi-finals.