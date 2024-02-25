Viral video:‘Ae bhai, hero nahi…’:Rohit Sharma schools Sarfaraz Khan, here’s why

Twitter
In a viral video, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was heard schooling Sarfaraz Khan for not wearing a helmet on Day 3 of the series’ fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 08:02 PM IST

In a viral video, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was heard schooling Sarfaraz Khan for not wearing a helmet on Day 3 of the series’ fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

Sarfaraz went to stand close to the batter Shoaib Bashir during the final hour of play in the last session. However, he stood in the fielding position without wearing a helmet. Rohit noticed that and warned Sarfaraz to wear the helmet before taking his position.

Rohit told the 26-year-old not to be a "hero" and to wear the helmet for protection. "Ae bhai, hero nahi banne ka (hey, don't be a hero here)" the Indian captain told Sarfaraz.

Meanwhile, Ashwin’s brilliant 5/51 and Kuldeep Yadav’s stunning 4/22 power India to bowl out England for 145 runs. In India’s second innings, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiwal came to open and scored 40/0 (8) at stumps on Day 3. India will continue the match tomorrow where they will need 152 more to win the Ranchi Test.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently leading the series 2-1, with the fifth match set to take place in Dharamshala on March 7.

