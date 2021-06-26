Viral: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan gets brutally trolled for sharing sizzling photo

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan often grabs the top spot on trends for sharing her sizzling photos on Instagram. Hasin is very active on the social media platform and often shares photos and videos of herself with her fans.

Now, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan is yet again in the news for sharing a striking photo on Instagram and getting trolled for it.

A few days back, Hasin shared a black and white photo with a caption that made netizens comment on instantly. Lost deep in thought, in the photo, Hasin captioned her post saying, "Kuchh To Chahat Hogi in boondon ki bhi Varna Kaun Choota Hai is zameen ko us Aasman Se totkar. Happy rainy day (Raindrops must also desire something, otherwise who touches the ground by breaking away from the sky)."

As soon as the post was shared online, people starting trolling and making lewd remarks about her, all the while mentioning Mohammed Shami. Many asked Hasin if she was missing Shami, given her thoughtful caption.

For the unversed, Hasin has been living separately with her daughter for a long time due to her dispute with Mohammed Shami.

The relationship between Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan is in turbulence for quite some time. Hasin Jahan has levelled very grave accusations against the Indian fast bowler and his family. Just a few years after their marriage, Shami's wife had accused him of having relations with other women, among other serious allegations. It is important to note that no accusations have been proved to be true against Shami or his family so far.

Kolkata-based model Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami married on April 7, 2014, and they both also have a daughter.