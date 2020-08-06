VIDEO: When Ex-Barcelona, Atletico Madrid ace Arda Turan threw his boot at linesman

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan has joined his boyhood club Galatasaray, nine years after leaving the Turkish giants.

Turan, 33, made his debut for Galatasaray back in 2005 before leaving to Diego Simone's Atletico Madrid in 2011.

While Gala fans rejoice the return of one of their own, we take a look back at one of the most iconic moments of his pro career.

During his playtime in La Liga, Arda got widely known for his passion, aggression, and letting the match officials know if he was happy or not over certain decisions.

One of the most iconic incidents is easily when Turan threw his shoe at the linesman after he did not get his foul.

Back in January 2015, Atletico Madrid took on Barcelona in an electrifying league clash.

During the match, after Dani Alves tackled him from the back, the Turkey international was left furious for receiving a freekick and ended up throwing his boot at the linesman after it came off.

Fortunately, the flying shoe did not catch anyone and somehow Turan managed to get off with a yellow card for his reaction.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: