VIDEO: Ronaldo 'bend it like Beckham' to guide Juventus to Serie A title vs Sampdoria - Watch

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo guided his Juventus side to a 2-0 win on Sunday (local time) with an immaculate outside the box finish against Sampdoria.

With this victory, Juve also clinched the Serie A title for a record ninth consecutive time.

However, Ronaldo once again played catalyst in the Zebra's win and came up with another world calss finish which helped the home side set the mood for the rest of the game.

During the first-half stoppage time, Miralem PjaniÄ‡ showed his eagle-eyed vision and found the Portuguese goal-machine at the edge of Sampdoria's penalty box with a cheeky side-foot pass off a freekick.

What happened next was simply top-notch! CR7, without even thinking about it twice, lashed at the ball first time and managed to sneak one past Audero between the sticks for the visitors in lighting pace.

The technique and precision from Ronaldo was simply world-class in that move which helped Juve break the deadlock just before half time and take control of the match.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

This was also Ronaldo's 30th goal in the last 30 games for the 'Old Lady'.