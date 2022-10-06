Headlines

UFC: Conor McGregor drops sparring partner with 'new shot', hints at full recovery

Conor McGregor appears to be nearing the end of his rehabilitation process following the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Conor McGregor has been rehabilitating his fractured leg after his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The 'Notorious' looks to be nearing the end of his recuperation, and lots of recent sparring footage of the Irishman has surfaced online.

McGregor has been notably in command of his own training programs and fight camps in recent years. In contrast to a team gym setup like American Top Team, where fighters like Poirier and Jorge Masvidal practice, he has recruited training partners separately.

He has been rumored to be returning to boxing, with Floyd Mayweather apparently looking for a second fight with Notorious, with the battle potentially being either professional or an exhibition.

McGregor is clearly gearing up for a return, with him sharing a new clip on his Instagram account which is his latest footage from his sparring sessions.

When uploading the clip, he captioned the post with: “What’s up my students! Here is another brand spankin’ “Conor McGregor Created” shot for you all. I know you’ve never seen this one before. Like the rest of them. A fake spinning back kick into a back hand rifle.

“I call the shot ‘the tiocfaidh ar la’ Our day will come. Shout out and tag and support all the companies in that cage and that gym, they are mine. Praise be to the hours I’ve put into my craft. If you’ve seen the amount of hours I’ve put into my mastery, it wouldn’t seem so masterful at all.”

Conor McGregor has been criticized by Paulo Costa for having "punching bags" instead of sparring partners. 'Borrachinha' feels that the individuals are only there to absorb punishment, rather than aid any improvement.

McGregor has put on an incredible amount of muscle since his injury in July 2021. With that, it seems that he's is targeting a return at welterweight rather than lightweight.

