UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur make great start, Arsenal and Leicester City also register wins

Gareth Bale had a quiet first start for Tottenham since returning to the London club, while Carlos Vinicius made a more impressive debut by setting up two goals in a 3-0 win over LASK in the Europa League. After coming on as a substitute against West Ham for his first appearance since returning to Tottenham Hotspur, Bale played more than an hour against in the Group J match against Austria's LASK and had a hand in Tottenham's second goal. The forward, who is on loan from Real Madrid, collected a pass from Erik Lamela in the 27th and sent a low cross into the area from the right that defender Andres Andrade deflected into his own.

Earlier, Lucas Moura finished off another free-flowing move to open the scoring after being set up by Vinicius. The Brazilian, who is on loan from Benfica, created several other chances before teeing up substitute Son Heung-Min to wrap up the win six minutes from time. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is looking to win the competition for a third time with a third club, having won it with Porto and Manchester United. In the other group game, Ludogorets lost 2-1 at home to Royal Antwerp.

Good start for England Clubs

North London rival Arsenal on Thursday opened its fourth straight Europa League campaign with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Rapid Vienna in an opening round of games affected by the coronavirus pandemic. On a good night for Premier League clubs, Leicester earned a comfortable 3-0 home win over Zorya Luhansk. Arsenal went behind when goalkeeper Bernd Leno played a poor pass that fell to Rapid forward Taxiarchis Fountas, who slotted in a low shot from a tough angle in the 51st minute.

Manager Mikel Arteta sent on Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Belleren in the 61st, and the substitutes helped spark the comeback.

After David Luiz headed in a free-kick from Nicolas Pepe to level the score, Mohamed Elneny freed Belleren down the right to cross for Aubameyang to complete the comeback from close range for Arsenal, which won its group in its previous three campaigns in the second-tier European competition.