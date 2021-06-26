UEFA Euro 2020 Wales vs Denmark Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

The first match of the Round of 16 will see Wales take on Denmark in the Netherlands. The two are one of the less-fancied sides in the tournament but have proven their worth.

Both Wales and Denmark finished the last stage in second place in Group A and B respectively. While Wales had four points from three games, Denmark had three points in as many games.

In their previous match, Wales were beaten by Italy 0-1 while the Danish Dynamite, on the other hand, are coming into the game on the back of a thumping 4-1 win over Russia.

When will Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 26.

Where will Wales vs Denmark 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Wales vs Denmark predicted line-ups:

Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen.