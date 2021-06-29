UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Ukraine Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Sweden Football

Both sides - Sweden and Ukraine have a contrasting run in their Group stages. While Sweden qualified for the knockout round by topping their Group, Ukraine booked their spot as one of the four third-placed teams in the competitions.

Ukraine managed to qualify for the round of 16 despite losing two out of their three games.

Sweden had defeated Poland 3-2 in their previous encounter while, Ukraine, on the other hand, suffered a 0-1 loss by Austria.

When will Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 30.

Where will Sweden vs Ukraine 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Sweden vs Ukraine predicted line-ups:

Sweden: Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson, Victor Lindelof, Carl Mikael Lustig; Kristoffer Olsen, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison

Ukraine: Georgi Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Viktor Tsyhankov.