UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Italy will take on Austria in the second round of 16 fixtures in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020.

So far in Euro 2020, Italy have been the most impressive team and they qualified for the knockout round with back-to-back wins against Turkey and Switzerland.

After confirming their spot in the pre-quarters, Italy defeated 10-man Wales 1-0 to take their winning streak to 11 games. Italy is also yet to concede a goal and they will aim to continue their winning momentum.

Austria, on the other hand, started their campaign with a comprehensive 3-1 win before suffering a 0-2 loss against the Netherlands. However, they are coming into this game after defeating Ukraine 1-0.

When will Italy vs Austria Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 27.

Where will Italy vs Austria 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast Italy vs Austria Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Austria Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Italy vs Austria predicted line-ups:

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba; Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch; Michael Gregoritsch, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic; Sasa Kalajdzic