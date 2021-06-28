UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Headlines

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2023: Check timings, roads to avoid, alternate routes

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

Rani Padmini to Rani Durgavati: 10 Most powerful queens in Indian history

10 superfoods high in amino acids

8 players who earn more than Virat Kohli in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

HomeSports

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

France are slated to face Switzerland in their round of 16 encounter in the UEFA Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 04:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The game promises to be a tactical one between France and Switzerland as the two are strong sides. Les Blues after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Germany in Group F held back-to-back draws by Hungary (1-1) and Portugal (2-2). 

Meanwhile, the Swiss were off to an underwhelming start in Group A, with a 1-1 draw against Wales before they were beaten by Italy 3-0. They made a surprise comeback by winning 3-1 against Turkey.

The reigning World Champions France will be hoping to book a place in the quarter-final, while Switzerland will aim to produce a shock.

When will France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match start?    

The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 29.

Where will France vs Switzerland 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at National Arena, in Bucharest, Romania.

Which TV channels will broadcast France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match in India?      

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match?     

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

France vs Switzerland predicted line-ups:

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls full-throttle in nets ahead of his comeback against Ireland

Mukesh Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at annual meeting of Rs 17 trillion firm

Meet woman who holds key role in Rs 43,130 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,050 cr net worth

Uttarakhand rains: 5 killed in landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route, IMD issues orange, red alerts for 3 days

Meet IIT grad who left high-paying job in US, built dairy farm in India with Rs 64.5 crore turnover

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE