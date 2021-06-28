UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

France are slated to face Switzerland in their round of 16 encounter in the UEFA Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

The game promises to be a tactical one between France and Switzerland as the two are strong sides. Les Blues after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Germany in Group F held back-to-back draws by Hungary (1-1) and Portugal (2-2).

Meanwhile, the Swiss were off to an underwhelming start in Group A, with a 1-1 draw against Wales before they were beaten by Italy 3-0. They made a surprise comeback by winning 3-1 against Turkey.

The reigning World Champions France will be hoping to book a place in the quarter-final, while Switzerland will aim to produce a shock.

When will France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 29.

Where will France vs Switzerland 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at National Arena, in Bucharest, Romania.

Which TV channels will broadcast France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

France vs Switzerland predicted line-ups:

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo