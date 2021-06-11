UEFA Euro 2020 first match Turkey vs Italy live streaming: When and where to watch

Roberto Mancini's Italy side is coming into Euro Cup on a 27-match unbeaten streak since 2018.

Roberto Mancini's Italy will be facing Turkey in the opening encounter of the UEFA Euro Cup 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy are coming into the competition on a 27-game unbeaten streak since 2018 and are coming into the competition as one of the dark horses in the competition.

Turkey, on the other hand, are the underdogs as they have caused stunning upsets in the warm-up games against Azerbaijan and Moldova, while the game against Guinea ended in a draw.

When will Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 12.30 AM IST on Saturday, June 12.

Where will Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy.

Which TV channels will broadcast Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 match?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.