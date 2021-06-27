UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Portugal Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

In the fourth match of the round of 16, World Number one Belgium and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will have a face-off in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020 on Sunday.

The Belgians had qualified for the pre-quarters after three back-to-back wins over Finland, Russia, and Denmark. They were the only third team to finish the Group stage without dropping a single point.

Portugal, on the other hand, started their campaign on a high note with a 3-0 win over Hungary. They held World Champions France 2-2 but lost to Germany in their last game.

When will Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, June 28.

Where will Belgium vs Portugal 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Which TV channels will broadcast Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Belgium vs Portugal predicted line-ups:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Carrasco, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Renato Sanches, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota