Thomas and Uber Cup Final: Indian men placed alongside Denmark in Group C, women to face China in Group D

The twice rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup Final which is slated to be held from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark saw the draws take place at BWF headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The Indian men’s team has been placed in Group C alongside 2016 champions Denmark, Germany, and Algeria, while the women’s side has been clubbed with 14-time winners China, France, and Germany in Group D.

The Indian men’s and women’s team are seeded fifth in the tournament, according to the BWF release. Indonesia, 13-time former champions and six-time former winner Japan will headline as the top seeds for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup respectively.

As for the event, it was originally scheduled to be held from May 16-24 but was postponed to August 15-23 before finally being rescheduled to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the completion of the All-England in March, no tournament has been held since BWF shut down their World Tour and other sanctioned tournaments.

In Thomas and Uber Cup Final, the top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will make it to the knock-out round.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams had failed to reach the knockout stage in the last edition in 2018.

Thomas Cup (Men)

Group A: Indonesia, Malaysia, Holland and England.

Group B: China, Taiwan, Australia and France.

Group C: Denmark, India, Germany and Algeria.

Group D: Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Canada.

Uber Cup (Women)

Group A: Japan, Taiwan, Egypt and Spain.

Group B: Korea, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia.

Group C: Thailand, Denmark, Scotland and Canada.

Group D: China, India, France and Germany.