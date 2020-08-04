Thomas and Uber Cup Final: Indian men placed alongside Denmark in Group C, women to face China in Group D

Headlines

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Bholaa Shankar unveiled: Chiranjeevi breaks dance floor with impeccable moves — Watch

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

Why ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 failed? Know how Chandrayaan 3 is different | Explained

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

Benefits of Bay leaves(Tejpatta)

Bollywood stars who performed bald for their movies

High uric acid level : What makes uric acid harmful to the body?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

In first address from new Parliament, PM Modi Describes Parliament Building As "Temple Of Democracy"

Shubman Gill's Dismissal: Why on-field umpires did not give a soft signal at Gill's dismissal?

Ram Janmabhoomi’s top body to write letter to PM Modi to invite him to Ayodhya

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Homebollywood

bollywood

Thomas and Uber Cup Final: Indian men placed alongside Denmark in Group C, women to face China in Group D

The twice rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup Final which is slated to be held from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark saw the draws take place at BWF headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2020, 03:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The twice rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup Final which is slated to be held from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark saw the draws take place at BWF headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The Indian men’s team has been placed in Group C alongside 2016 champions Denmark, Germany, and Algeria, while the women’s side has been clubbed with 14-time winners China, France, and Germany in Group D.

The Indian men’s and women’s team are seeded fifth in the tournament, according to the BWF release. Indonesia, 13-time former champions and six-time former winner Japan will headline as the top seeds for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup respectively. 

As for the event, it was originally scheduled to be held from May 16-24 but was postponed to August 15-23 before finally being rescheduled to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Following the completion of the All-England in March, no tournament has been held since BWF shut down their World Tour and other sanctioned tournaments.

In Thomas and Uber Cup Final, the top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will make it to the knock-out round.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams had failed to reach the knockout stage in the last edition in 2018.

Thomas Cup (Men)

Group A: Indonesia, Malaysia, Holland and England.

Group B: China, Taiwan, Australia and France.

Group C: Denmark, India, Germany and Algeria.

Group D: Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Canada.

Uber Cup (Women)

Group A: Japan, Taiwan, Egypt and Spain.

Group B: Korea, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia.

Group C: Thailand, Denmark, Scotland and Canada.

Group D: China, India, France and Germany.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian batsman hit the most half-centuries, it’s not Kohli, Dhoni, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Pandya

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for 7 districts, orange for 4 in Himachal Pradesh, check full list

Monsoon live updates: Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow; 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

This Indian actress owns world's fifth largest diamond, not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha, Deepika

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE