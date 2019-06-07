Stimac aims to build on positives ahead of Thailand clash

India will look to end their campaign in the King's Cup football tournament on a positive note when they take on hosts Thailand in the third-place play-off match here Saturday.
While revenge will be on Thailand's mind after the 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup in January. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, India coach Igor Stimac made clear his intentions of continuing from where his team left off against Curacao. Despite a brave effort in the second half, India lost 3-1 to Curacao.
"We want to try a different approach and structure to the one that was played in earlier times. Despite us losing our previous match, fans were happy with the style of play against a strong team like Curacao. Our intention shall remain the same against Thailand," he said.
The coach informed that he plans to give chances to the players who did not feature against Curacao. "I want to see everyone on the pitch, and each of them deserves a chance to prove themselves. Tomorrow, I shall give chances to other players as well so that we have harder selection decisions to make in the future," Stimac said.