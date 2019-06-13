Trending#

Southampton sign Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege on a four-year contract

The 20-year-old winger becomes manager Ralph Hasenhuttl's first signing since arriving at the club last December


Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 05:56 PM IST

Southampton have signed Mali international Moussa Djenepo on a four-year deal from Standard Liege, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old winger becomes manager Ralph Hasenhuttl's first signing since arriving at the club last December.

Djenepo joins Southampton on the back of an impressive season with Standard Liege, where he scored 11 times, across all competitions, to help them finish third in the Belgian top flight.

"We are very happy to welcome Moussa as the first new player to join our team ahead of the upcoming season," Hasenhuttl said in a statement. 