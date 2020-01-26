Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

SHR vs LIV Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, SHR Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips FA Cup, Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool Head to Head

The Reds have won 14 of their last 15 matches in all competitions and are favourites to advance past Shrewsbury, who are 16th in League One.

When and where to watch Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup match being played?

The Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup match will be played on January 26, 2020, at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

What time does the Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup match begin?

The Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup live telecast will be on Sony ESPN in India.

How and where to watch online Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup live streaming?

The Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, FA Cup live stream will be available on Sony Liv app and in India for premium users.

Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Shrewsbury Town: O'Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Norburn, Laurent, Golbourne; Whalley, Lang, Edwards

Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Matip, Van der Berg, Larouci; Fabinho, Jones, Chirivella; Elliott, Origi, Minamino