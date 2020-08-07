'She's got my back already': Serena Williams shares adorable photo with daughter Olympia Ohanian

Away from tennis, Serena Williams is making sure to enjoy some quality mommy-and-me time with her little princess, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The 38-year-old tennis pro shared a heartwarming snap of her daughter zipping up her pink gown during a day of dress-up on Thursday.

In the sweet photo, Alexis is seen wearing a pink princess-like dress, while her mother wore a similar frock. Serena is seen crouched onto the floor, allowing her daughter to fit her into the dress.

"She's got my back already. And I'll always have hers," Serena's caption read.

This is not the first picture Serena has posted about her daughter. The tennis star loves sharing precious mother-daughter moments on her Instagram, including photos of their time playing dress-up together.

Just last month, Serena on her Instagram stories revealed her daughter had part ownership in the women's soccer franchise, Angel City.

Also read Tennis: This is why defending champion Rafael Nadal pulled out of US Open

Serena shared with her 12.5 million Instagram followers a frame that read 'Proud Owner Angel City' with shots of the toddler and a soccer ball.

The text on the post read: "A new era of sports & entertainment in Los Angeles. Building a women's football club that lives up to its name ... Angel City."

As far as tennis is concerned, the American last played in February when she represented the United States against Latvia in Fed Cup.

The tennis season was then halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, now after five months, the competition on the WTA Tour is finally getting back underway.