Sevilla vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

Manchester United face Sevilla in the semi-final of Europa League. This is the first time Manchester United will be facing Sevilla since the last-16 stage of 2017-18 Champions League when they were knocked out at home by Sevilla.

Sevilla have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League the greatest number of times in the competition’s history with 5 titles till date.

As for Manchester United, they have been awarded the highest number of penalty across top five leagues of Europe this season.

When and where to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United

Where and when is the Sevilla vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Sevilla vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match will be played on August 17, 2020, at RheinEnergieStadion.

What time does the Sevilla vs Manchester United, Europa League match begin?

The Sevilla vs Manchester United match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday midnight.

Where to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United, Europa League live in India (TV channels)?

The Sevilla vs Manchester United live telecast will be on Sony Ten2 SD and HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online Sevilla vs Manchester United live streaming?

The Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

Sevilla vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting XIs

Sevilla FC: Bounou, Reguilon, Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Suso, Ocampos, En-Nesyri

Manchester United: Romero, Williams, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial