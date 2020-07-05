Trending#

Serie A: Ronaldo breaks Juve's 60-year-old goalscoring record during 4-1 win over Torino

Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated: Jul 5, 2020, 07:46 AM IST

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday became the first-ever Juventus player to score 25 goals in Serie A in over 60 years.

The 35-year-old goal-machine achieved this monumental feat during Juve's league clash against their local rivals Torino.

Cristiano's free-kick goal helped him match the efforts of former Juve forward and club legend Omar Sivori from 1960-61.

Ronaldo's impressive goal-scoring standards have been maintained throughout the current season, with him finding the back of the net on 25 occasions through just 26 appearances in the Italian top-flight.

However, he is still in the hunt to chase down the Capocannoniere crown in 2020 as he remains four efforts behind Lazio's marksman Ciro Immobile.

Cristiano's free-kick goal during Juventus' 4-1 win in the Turin Debry was also his first for the 'Bianconeri' since he joined the club a year ago, with 42 previous attempts having failed to find the target.

WATCH MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: