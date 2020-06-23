Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

DNA TV Show: India gears up to host historic G-20 summit with global leaders in attendance

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

War 2 producer Aditya Chopra plans to release Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer on 2025's Republic Day weekend: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

HomeSports

Sports

Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

VAL vs GET Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Valladolid vs Getafe Dream11 Team Player List, VAL Dream11 Team Player List, GET Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Real Valladolid vs Getafe Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2020, 05:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Real Valladolid invite Getafe for their La Liga clash.

While Real Valladolid have won only 1 of their last 9 home league matches, Getafe have won only 1 of their last 7 matches in all competitions.

 

 

When and where to watch Real Valladolid vs Getafe

Where and when is Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga match being played?

The Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga match will be played on June 23, 2020, at Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla.

 

What time does the Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga match begin?

The Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga match will begin at 11:00 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

 

How and where to watch online Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga live streaming?

The Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

 

Real Valladolid vs Getafe: Predicted Starting XIs 

Real Valladolid: Jordi Masip; Javi Moyano, Karim, Joaquin Fernandez, Nacho Martiinez; Oscar Plano, Ruben Alcaraz, Fede, Pablo Hervias; Unal, Sergi Guardiola

Getafe: David Soria; Suarez, Etxeita, Dakonam, Olivera; Nyom, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Mata, Jorge Molina

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

Government calls special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, agenda unknown

Meet man who completed PhD at 21 from IISC, became IIT professor at 22, was terminated from IIT due to…

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla success story: From small town in Andhra Pradesh to CMD of Dr Rao's Hospital

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE