Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Real Valladolid invite Getafe for their La Liga clash.

While Real Valladolid have won only 1 of their last 9 home league matches, Getafe have won only 1 of their last 7 matches in all competitions.

When and where to watch Real Valladolid vs Getafe

Where and when is Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga match being played?

The Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga match will be played on June 23, 2020, at Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla.

What time does the Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga match begin?

The Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga live streaming?

The Real Valladolid vs Getafe, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Real Valladolid vs Getafe: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Valladolid: Jordi Masip; Javi Moyano, Karim, Joaquin Fernandez, Nacho Martiinez; Oscar Plano, Ruben Alcaraz, Fede, Pablo Hervias; Unal, Sergi Guardiola

Getafe: David Soria; Suarez, Etxeita, Dakonam, Olivera; Nyom, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Mata, Jorge Molina