Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Sobhana Asha's fifer helps RCB beat UPW by 2 Runs

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check routes and diversions ahead of 2 key sports events on February 25 and 26

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check routes and diversions ahead of 2 key sports events on February 25 and 26

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Batters who scored century on IPL debut

10 healthy foods high in antioxidants

10 foods to improve eye health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Sobhana Asha's fifer helps RCB beat UPW by 2 Runs

On Saturday, Sobhana Asha’s five-wicket haul helps RCB beat UPW by 2 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 12:21 AM IST

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Sobhana Asha's fifer helps RCB beat UPW by 2 Runs
Bengaluru: All-rounder Sobhana Asha’s (5/22) brilliant bowling display helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to eke out a narrow two-run win over UP Warriorz in their WPL match here on Saturday.

Set a target of 158, UPW ended at 155 for seven in 20 overs.

Asked to bat first, Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana struck half-centuries to lift RCB to 157 for six.

Meghana (53, 44b) and Richa (62, 37b) added 71 runs for the fourth wicket in 50 balls as the Royal Challengers recovered from 54 for three in 7.5 overs.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the most successful bowler for Warriorz, returning impressive figures of 2/24 in her quota of four overs.

In reply, UPW lost their skipper Alyssa Healy (5) early. Dinesh Vrinda (18) and Tahlia McGrath (22) got starts, but could not go on to make big scores.

Grace Harris (38, 23b) and Shweta Sehrawat (31, 25b) played useful cameos but they were not enough for UPW.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

 

